Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.38.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $228.27 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

