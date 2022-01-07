Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Up 23.7% in December

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 36,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $389.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.85. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -42.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

