SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Up 37.0% in December

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $85.77. 24,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

