Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 124.2% in December

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQNXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

SQNXF opened at $54.00 on Friday. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

