Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Up 124.2% in December

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQNXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
SQNXF opened at $54.00 on Friday. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.43.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.