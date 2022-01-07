STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 818,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of STAG Industrial worth $37,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $50,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

