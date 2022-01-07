Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Standard Bank Group stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

