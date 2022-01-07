Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Standard Bank Group stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.
Standard Bank Group Company Profile
