Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $$6.20 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

