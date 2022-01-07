Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $$6.20 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.