Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $231.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.08.

SWK stock opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $168.77 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

