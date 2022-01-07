Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $124.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

