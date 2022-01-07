State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fortinet worth $53,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

