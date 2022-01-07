State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $79.30 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $79,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

NYSE HCA opened at $258.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

