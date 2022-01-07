State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Twilio worth $59,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $238.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $231.01 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.85 and its 200-day moving average is $332.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

