State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,883 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Aptiv worth $49,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,031,000. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 264,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $174.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average is $161.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

