State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,235 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $94,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Capital One Financial by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

