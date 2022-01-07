State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,107 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,107 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $75,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

