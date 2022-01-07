State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Global Payments worth $56,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

