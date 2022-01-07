State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $115,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $624.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $663.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.