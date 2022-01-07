State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $63,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

