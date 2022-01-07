State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in State Street by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

STT stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

