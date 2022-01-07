STATERA (STA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $91,910.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STATERA has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,887,312 coins and its circulating supply is 79,887,311 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

