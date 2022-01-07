Stephens Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $278.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.35.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $253.49 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $254.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.95 and its 200 day moving average is $226.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 57.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,332,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 111.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

