Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

STVN stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

