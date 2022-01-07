Stevanato Group Spa’s (NYSE:STVN) Lock-Up Period To End on January 12th

Stevanato Group’s (NYSE:STVN) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Stevanato Group had issued 32,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,624,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

