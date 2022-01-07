Steven Ladany Sells 2,260 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Ladany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $46.62. 41,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,141. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.