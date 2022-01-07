Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Steven Madden have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost from the company’s sturdy third-quarter 2021 results. Revenues and earnings grew year over year while the latter also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained from a robust e-commerce momentum, product assortments and accelerated business recovery. Brick-and-mortar business was also strong. Results prompted management to raise view for 2021 despite the global supply-chain disruption being a major headwind. For 2021, it projects revenue growth of 50-52% from the 2020 reported level. The latest view is also higher than the earlier expectation of a 43-47% increase. Plus, adjusted earnings per share are envisioned to be $2.30-$2.35, up from the prior anticipation of $2-$2.10 and adjusted earnings of 64 cents posted in 2020.”

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

