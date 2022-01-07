Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $230.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -203.06 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.