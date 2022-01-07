Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of ZRSEF stock remained flat at $$258.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.05 and its 200-day moving average is $365.14. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $258.86 and a 1 year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

