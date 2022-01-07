Stifel Nicolaus Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $37.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. APA has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.