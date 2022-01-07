Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.40 million.
