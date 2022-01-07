Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,434,655.82 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

Shares of SFIX opened at $19.44 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

