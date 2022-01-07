Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 33,867 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,422% compared to the average daily volume of 1,343 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.84.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,113. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.