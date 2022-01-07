StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:APACU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. StoneBridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,520,000.

