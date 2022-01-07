Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,950 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

