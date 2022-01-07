Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.70. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

