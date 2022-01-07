Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

