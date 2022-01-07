Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Shares of BA stock opened at $211.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

