Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

