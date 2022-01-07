Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $247.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.