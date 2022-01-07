Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 78,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

