Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.