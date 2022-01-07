Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 141.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $264.57 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.