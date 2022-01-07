Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

