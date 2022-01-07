Summit Financial LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

