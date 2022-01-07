Summit Financial LLC Has $756,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

