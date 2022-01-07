Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 42,587 Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everi by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRI stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.77.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

