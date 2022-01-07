Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

