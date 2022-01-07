Summit Financial LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,822 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,505,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Xilinx by 281.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,026,000 after buying an additional 664,892 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

XLNX opened at $204.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.