Summit Financial LLC Takes $654,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.27 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

