Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Peritus High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLD opened at $31.07 on Friday. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.