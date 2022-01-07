Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLD opened at $31.07 on Friday. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.