Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 35.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 15.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 19.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.49.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $138.09 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

